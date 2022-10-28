KAMPALA —On Thursday, November 3, all roads lead to the eighth edition of the DJ Roja & Slick Stuart annual Mixtape Blend presented by Johnnie Walker.

The pair officially announced that they will be live at the Kampala Serena Hotel, to give their fans an experience to remember.

And the latest on our desk, is that the duo will not just be lone performers at the event. Our attention has been drawn to the amazing line up of entertainer, as well as iconic whisky brand- Johnnie Walker’s offerings for the 2022 Mixtape Blend.

We have it on good authority that the duo is set to fly in South African celebrated disc spinner- DJ Felo Le Tee, as the guest Dj for the Mixtape Blend.

The star of the “Dipatje Tsa Felo” fame, will be a striking addition to the day as he is expected to bring the amapiano vibes to the event.

However, DJ Felo Le Tee is not the only big name, we have learnt that the event will also feature some of the biggest artists in the country. These include; Winnie Nwagi, Azawi, Kataleya and Kandle, Mudra, Rickman, Zex Bilangilangi, Ykee Benda, Grenade, and Pallaso among others.

“The guys you see on the line up are our friends, these are people we have worked with and shared a lot of industry hustles, joys and accomplishments with. These friends believe in Slick Stuart and Roja, and are always ready to go out of their way to support us. We are very grateful, and we call upon all our fans out there to come out in big numbers and we create a new chapter in history,” Slick Stuart told us.

With an amazing line up, and a premium sponsor like Johnnie Walker, the Mixtape Blend is surely set to set new records, not only as one of the biggest events off 2022, but as one of the most premium experiences of the year.

The Dj Roja and Slick Stuart Mixtape Blend 2022, is slated for Thursday November 3rd at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Early bird tickets are going for Shs 70k, but will go for Shs 100k at the gate. A table of eight goes for Shs 2.5m. Gates will be open at 5pm.

