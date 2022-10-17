MBARARA – Over the weekend, the Club Dome went down at Nkore Place in Mbarara District. One of the highlights of the night was Deejay Lito who stunned the audience with his impressive skills on the decks.

Emerging as the best deejay during his set, the talented Lito thrilled the audience to the point of making the organisers give him another shot on the decks when performances were done.

He stepped on stage at 10pm for his first session, taking the audience through a marathon of songs that left the whole crowd on their feet.

This session that lasted an hour saw the deejay play a mixture of songs and not only the famous ones but tinkering them with those that were not obvious.

Lito played throwback songs such as Phantom Lovin’s Ompalula, Goodlife’s Lwaki Onumya, Muko Muko by King Michael, Rabadaba’s Bwekili. He blended these with more reggae jams, especially Bob Marley’s Redemption song, One Love, among others.

To cater for the millennials, he mixed in latest songs like Ruger’s Girlfriend, Kizz Daniel’s Buga, among others before returning for a second session in the wee hours of the morning.

