Guinness Uganda will in November kick off the much-anticipated Guinness Bright House Tour, with word on the rumour mill stating that the premium brand is setting its sights on the northern city of Gulu.

This comes a few months after the launch of the first ever Guinness Bright House experience that took place at Motiv in Kampala back in August.

An immersive experience that saw the premium beer brand celebrate and highlight Uganda’s creative industry, culture shapers and trend setters in the spaces of music, art, fashion and football.

Speaking about the event, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Prudence Vera Mutembei confirmed that the tour is definitely kicking off in Gulu emphasising that the experience will be exactly the same as the Kampala edition and even bigger.

“I cannot tell you how excited we are as Guinness that we will be sharing this incredible space and experience with people all over the country, the Guinness Bright House is a space we created as a brand to support, collaborate and shine a light on the arts and the people doing incredible things in the creative space,” Mutembei said.

“We are replicating what we had in Kampala in the different cities and towns that we are going to and are excited to be collaborating with some of the most creative people in these towns. It is going to an incredible experience, you do not want to miss this ,” she added.

The Bright House Experience is part of the brand’s global Bright Shines Brightest campaign that seeks to support, highlight and collaborate with creatives all over the continent who are doing amazing things in the different spaces that they occupy.

The tour will be taking place on Saturday November 26 in Gulu and is expected to head east to Jinja and west to Mbarara thereafter.

