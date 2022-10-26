Top Ugandan singers Fik Fameica, Aazawi and Ykee Benda have been booked by Salvador as the headlining singers at the Africa Laughs comedy show happening this Friday at Kololo Airstrip.

Even though it is a comedy show, the organisers have chosen to add in a bit of music performances and the three artistes will be the headlining acts at one of the biggest Ugandan comedy show.

The show that will be happening in it’s 6th edition will also feature a number of top comedians from different parts of Africa. Some of these will include Eric Omondi from Kenya, Gordons from Nigeria, Q- Dube from Zimbabwe, Loyiso Gola from South Africa, Celeste Ntuli from South Africa, and Daliso Chaponda from Zambia. In Uganda, the comedian list will have Dr Hilary Okello, Madrat and Chiko, Agnes Akite, Emma Napoleone and Ronnie Mcvex among others.

According to Salvado, the show took after the 5th edition that took place on Valentine’s Day in 2019. The show didn’t return in 2020 after the global pandemic that broke out and the country was in lockdown for two years.

Salvado says the two years was enough time to go to the drawing board and return for this year’s edition bigger and better.

Online and Physical tickets according to Salvado are available and will go For Shs50,000 early bird and Shs75,000 at the gate for ordinary.

For the VIP, an early bird ticket will go for Shs100,000 early bird and Shs120,000 at the gate.

A table of 8 people will go for Shs300,000.

