Johnnie Walker Uganda is partnering with Thrones Lounge & Restaurant to celebrate three years of serving Ugandans with unmatched fun.

And to headline the occasion, Sauti Sol’s Bien and Sol Generations Bensol together with Nviiri the storyteller will be in town for the party that is slated for this Saturday, August 12th at Thrones, situated on Bandali Rise in Bugolobi.

For gregarious people, this will be the night: an opportunity to not only be serenaded by the soulful Bein, but also enjoy an array of offerings from the iconic Johnnie Walker brand.

Speaking about the event, Johnnie Walker Uganda Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda highlighted the solid partnership the iconic whisky brand has enjoyed with the fun spot.

“Johnnie Walker has enjoyed a mutually rewarding relationship with Thrones over the years, so it is only right that we celebrate such a major milestone with them.

“We are proud that Thrones managed to stay afloat even through the lockdown and soared into one of our biggest partners. I’m glad that they chose to celebrate with a brand known for celebrating milestones, and I promise all our consumers out there that we’re turning up this party the Johnnie Walker style,”said Kyokunda.

Access to the anniversary party will be by reservation; a VIP table goes for Shs1m and comes with two bottles of Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve, while a VVIP table is at Shs 2m and will afford guests a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

Other offers include a table for four at Shs400k which comes with a bottle of Johnnie Walker Double Black, while for Shs350k, one can secure a table for four that comes with a bottle of Black Label.

Thrones Lounge and Restaurant started operations in 2019 and has grown to become one of Kampala’s top-rated hangouts.

Related