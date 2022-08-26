KAMPALA — MultiChoice Uganda is set to unveil some of its most recent developments in the country.

The leading PAY-TV service provider will on the 1st September reveal updates set to excite and keep the already existing and potential customers on their toes.

Speaking about what Ugandans should expect, Joan Semanda the MultiChoice Uganda PR and Communications manager expressed that MultiChoice Uganda has a lot of exciting news to reveal to its customers.

“Through the media showcase, we are in position to show our customers how far MultiChoice has come in delivering on its promise and the different strides that have been taken to ensure that customers get the quality they signed up for,” Semanda noted.

“We welcome you to the greatest season in entertainment, at the biggest stadium in sport, where we give you the best seat in the house.” she added.

In the past MultiChoice would single out particular journalists to take to South Africa on a tour of the various innovations and new developments from Africa’s biggest Pay TV service provider. This move has however over the years improved to grant a bigger number of media partners and individuals’ access to this information.

Through the media showcase, the public is gets to personally interact with senior management of MultiChoice which in turn enables MultiChoice identify key business issues that can be improved or rectified.

“I would like to encourage all our customers and media to actively participate in this year’s showcase that is aimed at shedding more light at our offering this year-round, in addition to the exciting news and insights we will share that we strongly believe would be beneficial to our clientele,” Semanda added as she invited viewers to look out for the 2022 Media Showcase.

The MultiChoice showcase will take place on the 1st of September 2022 online on the MultiChoice Uganda YouTube channel and Facebook DStv and GOtv pages.

The action packed show this time round will start at 11:00 am, therefore viewers are encouraged to tune in on time so they have a chance to directly interact with the live audience.

Related