KAMPALA — The famous Walkers Tour is back, and this time it has its sights set on the northern city of Gulu.

The tour that was last in Mbarara City in western Uganda, is part of the Johnnie Walker’s “To the Ones Who” campaign; a movement designed to celebrate creatives across Africa who in their different trades and walks exemplify its long-standing “Keep Walking” mantra.

And come Saturday, August 13th, Johnnie Walker will throw a party to remember at Acholi Inn to celebrate the youth in Gulu for the simple steps they are making towards achieving their desired goals.

The event will also feature the unveiling of select Gulu Walkers; people who have reshaped culture in their different fields.

Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, Christine Kyokunda explained that the Gulu edition is expected to be bigger as the tour grows and progresses.

“We’re super hyped up for Gulu. This edition is definitely going to be bigger and better. We are bringing everything from exceptional events production power house- Fenon Events, to the biggest entertainment lineup that’s befitting of a city like Gulu. I urge all the youth to prepare their outfits, dust their dancing shoes, and get ready to come out and celebrate the simple steps that they take every day as they progress towards becoming the best versions of themselves,” said Kyokunda.

The event will be headlined by the National Walker Navio, who will be flanked by the other Walkers including DJ Slick Stuart, Miss Deedan who will be co-hosting the event alongside Gulu’s biggest MCs, Slay Farmer, Timothy Code and the Only Jaluo.

The Johnnie Walker Gulu Walkers edition will also feature leading artistes and DJs from Gulu.

Just like other tours, access to the event will simply be by purchasing a Johnnie Walker Pocket Scotch Red Label at Shs15k to get one ticket, or a Black Label pocket scotch at Shs23k, for two tickets to the show.

