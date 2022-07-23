KAMPALA — All roads led to the Lugogo Grounds on Friday night as singer Azawi staged her maiden concert, filling the venue with thousands of her fans who showed up in support of the singing sensation.

With two years of non-stop hits and Guinness backing, Azawi’s big night was set to be a success from the onset.

Azawi kicked off the first part of her performance amid a fireworks display at exactly 10pm with her 2021 hit song My Year. This was followed by bangers like Crazy Love, Ache For You, and Gimme off her Maiden album African Music.

She also paid homage to her label Swangz Avenue’s co-founder Benon Mugumbya by performing a Benon and Vampos classic I Know with the duo.

The star also paid tribute to fallen star Radio by performing Nyubani with both Viboyo and Weasel.

However the highlight of this first session was her performance with Winnie Nwaji aka Fire Baby which sent revellers into a frenzy.

That upped the tempo for the second part of her performance with songs like Party Mood, Slow Dancing, Fwa Fwa and Lo Fit that got the crowd singing along word for word. This was climaxed with Majje, a collaboration she did with Fik Fameica in partnership with Guinness Uganda.

Speaking to journalists at the concert, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza explained that the brand’s interest in Azawi is much bigger than just the concert.

“Azawi is a Guinness Brand Influencer for our Black Shines Brightest Campaign, a campaign that seeks to celebrate individuals who in their different sectors have reshaped culture; individuals that are made of more and go the extra mile. You will agree with me that when it comes to music Azawi has done just that. So, this concert is one of the many projects we have worked on and will continue to work on with her,” she said.

As she took a bow, Azawi thanked her loyal fans for turning up to her first show and showing their support and appreciation for her music.

“Thank you all for coming out, thanks for the support. You guys have definitely made this my year!” Azawi said.

She also urged fans to take the same spirit to Fik Fameica’s show that is slated for some time next month.

The show also saw some very exceptional performances from APass, Zex Bilangilangi, Karole Kasita, Elijah Kitaka and Pia Pounds.

