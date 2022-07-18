KAMPALA – Saturday night went down for the much anticipated return of Club Dome with singers Adekunle Gold and Costa Tich at the Lugogo cricket Oval.

People started thronging the event as early as 4pm and kept flooding until 9:30pm with wrist bands suggesting the section one belongs to. The VVIP and VIP used the main gate opposite the game while ordinary used the upper gate.

The venue was separated into different parts, the VVIP section, the VIP, the ordinary and then a dome and each section was full.

Performances started as early as 7:30pm with Vamos 256 being one of the opening acts with his ‘Konkona’ song. Later on, acts such as Kataleya and Kandle, Vinka, DJ Dash, John Blaq, SlickStuart and Roja and Sheebah elevated the show with a number of their songs.

One thing that couldn’t go unnoticed at the show was its production. Fenon was in charge of the stage, light and sound and the design of the Club Dome that was placed in the ordinary section of the Oval.

The show had a wide stage that is said to be up to 40 metres. The screens at the venue gave a clear view of the stage to the revelers who were standing behind. The lighting team kept on playing with the lights that made the stage more beautiful.

When the singers came on stage, they had all the space to be free on stage as they kept on engaging with the people on different sides of the stage.

At 9.30pm. South African deejay/artiste Costa Titch came through with his Amapiano vibes. Those who know how things work came through with their whistles and this gave Titch some more vibes. He did three songs including Big Flexa and Uthini.

Costa thanked Ugandans for turning up in big numbers and left the stage for emcees Sammy Wetala, Sheila Gashumba and others to introduce the man of the moment.

At 10.15, made his way to the stage and entertained the crowds for one hour. He treated Ugandans to a full hour of live performance with his band living up to his promise of a better show.

“Who is your baby? Who is your daddy?”Wow I didn’t expect this much love from Ugandans. This is a big crowd and it’s all for me,” he said.

He went on and performed other songs including It is what it is, Okay, High, One woman, Mercy and No forget among others, calling upon some women in the crowd to share the stage with him.

The Club Dome event was the sixth edition and after the Cricket Oval event, the show will go to different Universities in Uganda. On the upcoming shows, Fenon Events will also still be on board to add beauty to the event.

Club Dome will go to Mbarara University,Gulu University, Nkozi University and Kampala International University among others.

