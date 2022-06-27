KAMPALA — In a move to promote and support more local art, Uganda’s leading pay TV provider, StarTimes has on Monday 27th June 2022 launched its Makula Television.

Makula TV is a new family Television channel on StarTimes platforms which is designed mainly for mass audiences who comprehend Luganda dialect across the world.

Available on Channel 228 on Antenna decoder and channel 492 on dish platform. Makula TV will offer unique programming that will enable viewers to enjoy non- stop Luganda art 24/7 thus the slogan “Kazannyo Ku Kazannyo”

The channel will broadcast non-stop Luganda series, comedy, drama and Telenovelas.

The first Titles to be broadcast include: Donabella featuring Charles Ssenkubuge Siasa, Leila Kachapizo, Aisha Kyomuhangi, Benon Kibuka and many more, the channel will also air the most captivating comic drama; ‘Waiter” featuring the Zubair family including Faisal Katumba aka Sendi, Bbosa Sserunkuma, Sophie Kawooya among others.

StarTimes in the recent past has invested handsomely in the promotion and development of local content such as StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the launch of Makula is extension towards the female audience.

Where to access Makula TV

Makula TV is available to all StarTimes subscribers no matter the bouquet at no cost for the first 30 days, the channel is also be accessed at no cost on smartphones anytime, anywhere via the StarTimes ON APP

StarTimes Group is the leading digital television operator in Africa, serving the

Continent’s population with subsidiaries in 37 countries. With 14 million subscribers to its digital platform (DVB) plus an additional 20 million users of its over-the-top (OTT) streaming service.

StarTimes is the Exclusive broadcaster and Tittle sponsor of Uganda premier league and FUFA big league.

