It’s getting hotter as Kenya’s prominent artists Jua Cali & Wyre land in Uganda today morning at Entebbe International Airport for the long-awaited East African Meat Carnival (EAMC), which is set for tomorrow, 25th June 2022.

The event will feature various music and meats from the East African region (Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda & Kenya), with sizzling, mouth-watering Kenyan nyama choma taking centre stage.

Other vital artists/ performers that will light up the stage include; Suuna Ben, Ykee Benda, Fik Fameica, Irene Ntale and Winnie Nwagi. Radio City’s DEEJAY JO, DJ Mujo and DJ Cisse will also perform from Uganda.

The East African Meat Carnival will also feature a Barbecue by renowned Kenyan Chef Pascal from Kenya alongside Chef Mark Kaheru.

Other chefs will prepare Kenyan delicacies like authentic Goat Nyama Choma, Mutura and Mukimo.

The Carnival is open to everyone; all the music and meat lovers- young Families, Entrepreneurs & Corporates.

Tickets are still available through FlexiPay and Quicket, with an ordinary ticket going for UGX 40,000 (Early Bird).

There is an all-you-can-eat Carnivore area where meat lovers get to eat as much as they want all day at only UGX 120,000 if you buy an early bird ticket and Ugx 150,000/= cash at the gate, VIP group of 10 at 1.4Million.

The key sponsors for the event are Nile Breweries, Stanbic FlexiPay, Coca-Cola, RadioCity 97fm, NTV, KCCA, Uganda Airlines, Hawkseye Lodge Bunyonyi, CedarNet, Sky Reinsurance, Capital One Group and Tembezi Transporters.

You can’t afford to miss this!

