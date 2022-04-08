KAMPALA — There’s nothing that beats an Easter break party like an epic beach getaway organized by event powerhouse, Talent Africa in partnership with Tusker Lite.

This Easter period, all roads lead to Nature’s Green Beach Resort, Busabala, where partygoers and thrill seekers will be treated to a night of the outdoors, great music and lakeshore views at the exhilarating mini-outdoor festival dubbed the “Full Moon Experience.”

Partygoers will get a glimpse of the upcoming much-anticipated Nyege Nyege Fest set for later this year in September as they revel to the sounds and sights of what will be the party of the month.

The beach festival that is slated to take place on April 16 is expected to have two stages of nonstop tropical disco music, afrobeats, electronic music, performances, fire dancers, and a night of endless partying on the wild side.

“We could not be more excited! Not only have we collaborated with the best of the best in the events business, but Tusker Lite will be there to bring you a fun rollercoaster party experience like never before,” says Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Tusker Lite Brand Manager.

There will be a massive line up featuring local and international DJs and acts like Raindrops, Afrorack, Soul Tribe, Melodic Inversions, Hola Jefe, Siyan and so much more.

Tickets to the Full Moon Experience are being sold on the Talent Africa group app and are already in circulation with the early bird tickets going for Shs30,000 before April 14th. Gate tickets will be at Shs40,000 and a VIP Experience going for Shs400,000, which includes a foods and drinks package.

The Full Moon parties are an all-night beach party with origins from Thailand that date back to 1985. The party usually takes place on the night of, before, or after every full moon.

Related