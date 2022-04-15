BUKOTO, KAMPALA — All roads will lead to Old Kira road based Central Park on Saturday April 16 for a fun filled cultural heritage event dubbed “Duhuze Festival”.

The organisers, a group of vibrant youth, said, the much sought-after event seeks to bind them to not only “vibe” but also celebrate their Bafumbira heritage—hence cementing a strong youth and a cultural network.

Duhuze Festival, that will bring together Bafumbira, Banyakigezi and friends of Bafumbira will help the group to unveil their identity but also tap into the uniqueness of a young passion and energy of youth, through exquisite event experiences among others.

Tickets to the event have been on sale and will also be available at the gate at UGX. 10,000 each.

This fee covers the entrance charge and the various games that will be available to encourage interaction, connecting and networking.

