KAMPALA — Guinness has teamed up with Swangz Avenue’s hottest kid on the block, Azawi, for the visuals of Majje, her stirring collaboration with rap star, Fik Fameica. Directed by Sasha Vybz, the video is slated to be premiered this Friday at midday.

The collaboration is the fifth effort off her critically acclaimed debut album, African Music.

Azawi’s latest collaboration with Guinness comes in the wake of her being enlisted as an envoy for the premium froth’s continental Black Shines Brightest campaign.

In a teaser that has been shared on Azawi’s official social media platforms, the video promises to be stuff of the cinematic as Azawi, mounted on a horse, takes a stroll through a taxi (Ugandan matatu) infested street to the amazement of onlookers. The scene takes a likeness to new Netflix release, The Harder They Fall.

Azawi’s stardom shines ultra-bright as paparazzi flashlights flood her Guinness themed press briefing.

Guinness seamlessly pools the efforts of the campaign’s faces on the Majje video.

Sasha Vybz, who also doubles as one of the influencers signed to the Black Shines Brightest campaign is behind the lens with fellow influencers Malaika Nyanzi and Uncle Mo make cameos appearances, fulfilling collaboration, a key aspect of the campaign.

According to Uncle Mo, he felt excited being on the set of a video shoot for the very first time. On a lighter note, he says he felt like the groupie since he considers himself the only “non-celeb” among the collective of four.

Mo says he spent most of his time sneaking a selfie or two with Sasha Vybz. He however appreciates that his skillset got him on the Black Shines Brightest campaign for an opportunity to share such moments of greatness with the other influencers.

For Sasha Vybz, it was more than business as usual collaborating with all the other talents from Guinness’ Black Shines Brightest Campaign on a video set as it called for him to manifest the real magic the campaign represents.

Sasha notes that his assignment was to bring out the spirit of the campaign which is energetic, empowering and celebrating individuals coming together, fizzing with optimism, creativity and potential as they unite to take on the opportunities to create moments and content to be enjoyed by everyone.

Speaking about the experience, Azawi notes that working with creative minds that understand one’s craft is the smoothest thing ever.

” My experience was smooth thats why the production was swift and on point. Remember collective efforts yield results and we delivered a masterpiece! Majje is a hustlers anthem and I couldn’t be any prouder of my BSB tribe,”

The Black Shines Brightest campaign is a Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century.

This exciting campaign is inspired by the bold and unique black beer of Guinness stout and brings together passionate and creative individuals to celebrate the spirit of Guinness and its home across African markets.

