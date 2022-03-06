KAMPALA – Creativity, consistency and experience is what defines Fun Factory. The group has stuck together for the last 12 years doing comedy with a growing fan base each year.

The group last evening proved why they are in the game with their Grand Return show at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The comedy gurus didn’t just fill up Serena but left the audience in stitches with their skits that mostly came from their Pearl Magic show dubbed Mizigo Express. Others were a remake of what happens every Thursday at the National Theatre.

They did more than 12 skits and all were on point. Their skits were understandable, relatable and precise.

Surprise guest appearances of journalist Solomon Kaweesa as a news reporter in Ukraine, theatre legend Kato Lubwama and Frank Walusimbi was the icing on the cake as no one anticipated this but they all blended in well.

Daniel Omara and Herbert Mendo/Teacher Mpamire’s jokes made it an even more interesting evening for the fans.

Revellers thronged Kampala Serena Conference Center as early as 6pm to make the place full house. It was not until 8pm that the show started with a burgeoning artist known as Yo Kuki as the opening act with a few of his original compositions and covers before the show kicked off at 9:15 pm. The show went all the way upto 1.am in the morning and it was crowned by musicians Kabuye Ssemboga and Chance Nalubega who took revellers back in time with their all-time hits that had fans leaving their seats to dance.

