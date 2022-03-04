KAMPALA – Tanqueray, the most premium gin offering in the country, is set to unveil a new glamorous and alluring social event on Kampala’s social calendar dubbed, “Dress up & Brunch.”

Slated for Sunday, March 12, 2022, the monthly top-tier brunch will debut at Protea by Marriott Hotel, Kololo, and will be the first of its kind as it will see the capital’s coolest crowd dress up in classy and chic ensembles for a fest riddled with glitz and glamour.

Just like the name of the event dictates (Dress up & Brunch), guests are expected to ooze style, elegance and sophistication as the fashion atmosphere is to take on the equivalent of a Milan fashion week runway.

Guests can anticipate every moment to be a kodak one as the celebration’s mood, décor and production have been engineered to cater for breathtaking backdrops and an atmosphere that will get each person reaching for the selfie camera.

Tanqueray’s support and collaboration have made the event possible and the deluxe gin will be at the forefront of serving parties with an exclusive taste of the premium life, delighting guests with tasteful gin, tonic, and the James Bond-famous martini cocktails.

Guests will be pampered to fine cuisines that have been hand selected to tease their taste buds into what is anticipated to be a trip to gastronomical heaven.

The party will be kept in motion by some of the entertainment industry’s most stellar DJs who will ensure the celebration’s vibe is kept at peak levels.

“This is an event that defines the notion of excellence. Its one that is going to raise the bar higher than ever for brunches. As a brand, Tanqueray promises to offer the finest, most premium experiences that are driven by quality and attention to detail. And this will not be an exception, “said Simon Lapyem, the Innovations Project Manager at UBL.

Table offers are going for Shs500,000 (for table of one), Shs750,000 for a table of two, and Shs1,000,000 for a table of three. Each table will come with compliments of the worth equivalent.

The event is hosted by the seasoned Elyt magazine in partnership with Mr. Eventc and powered by Tanqueray.

The debut Tanqueray “Dress Up and Brunch” event will kick off at midday and will go until late.

