KAMPALA —MultiChoice Uganda has celebrated the first anniversary of one of its uniquely tailored channel Pearl Magic Prime in style at a red-carpet event held at Mestil Hotel.

The channel whose content is majorly tailored for the Ugandan market has positively impacted the film industry and contributed to its growth as well as its revival overall.

In his remarks, Hassan Saleh the MD, MultiChoice Uganda, announced how with the launch of Pearl Magic Prime, MultiChoice made a promise to deliver quality entertainment.

Saleh further added that over the past year, Ugandans have welcomed film and content created locally and this support is evident with the growing number of viewers.

“This viewership goes to show that there is great demand for good Ugandan content, but also goes to show that the Ugandan market can produce great content.” Saleh said.

Pearl Magic Prime was launched in February 2021 shortly before the second lockdown was reinstated in the country.

This implied that the film makers had a great task ahead especially with ensuring that content remained readily available for viewers who now had a lot of time to watch TV.

Saleh however noted that these film makers exhibited resilience throughout these challenging times.

“Despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, our content creators were steadfast in delivering on their commitments.”

The vetting of content by MultiChoice has also pushed the film makers to produce and deliver quality content evidenced by the awards and accolades the shows aired on the channel have received overtime.

While addressing the guests at the event, Saleh highlighted the shows that received recognition and accolades both locally and internationally.

“Heavily sought after shows like Prestige and Sanyu have aired over 200 episodes with both shows running their second seasons as we speak. Both shows have earned a variety of accolades in Ugandan awards. Sanyu has international recognition for its quality of production with a 9.6/10 rating on the International Movie Database (IMDb).”

As MultiChoice further gears up for the year 2022, they unveiled Ugandan shows that will be aired on the channel with a more exciting and catchier vibe for the Ugandan audience.

“As we roll into 2022, our promise to continue showcasing local content like you have never seen remains steadfast. Come April, The Salvador Show and Kojja two great new shows will go live on Pearl Magic Prime. The Salvador show uniquely designed as a comedy talk show will be one of its kind on the Ugandan scene with 45-minute episodes of celebrity interviews tackling topical issues.

Kojja derived from the title given to uncles in central Uganda will have the Kojja unpack different relationship instances per episode with a touch of comedy to it” Saleh mentioned.

In attendance of the anniversary celebration was Eng Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the Executive Director, Uganda Communications Commission recognized the contribution of MultiChoice Uganda towards the film industry.

“UCC has had a long-standing relationship with MultiChoice Uganda, witnessing their growth over the years in terms of launching more channels, creating learning opportunities for the young talents through their MultiChoice Talent Factory initiative, amongst other developments. The investments put into the growth and visibility of Ugandan stories across Africa have made you a brand to be immensely proud of. Well done!”

The anniversary of Pearl Magic Prime comes at a time when MultiChoice Uganda has reechoed its commitment and dedication to continue serving Ugandans with not just quality content but skilling opportunities to equip and promote talent.

