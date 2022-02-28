KAMPALA —Ms. Ritah Mukundane, daughter of prominent tycoon Fred Baketunga who owns Classic Hotel Mbarara and Holiday Express Hotel in Kampala over the weekend introduced her fiancé in a glamorous ceremony at her parent’s home in Bunga, Ggaba.

On Saturday, all roads led to Bunga as Ritah introduced tycoon fiancé Michael Kirabo in a glamorous function attended by selected family members and friends. Mr. Kirabo who is one of the leading coffee exporters in Uganda is also a prominent businessman in Kampala.

Ritah, an employee of the Judiciary and Mr. Kirabo are expected to wed later this year in a lavish wedding to be held in Mombasa, Kenya, according to family sources.

Ritah’s parents, tycoon Fred Baketunga and wife Lillian Baketunga who also own Freba Transportation Company, a logistics firm known for transporting cement to different regions of Uganda and Rwanda said they were truly delighted by the introduction traditionally known as ‘Okugamba obugenyi’ or ‘Kukyala’.

The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Patrick Nkore a brother to Gen. Ivan Koreta. Mr. Nkore is said to have brokered the relationship.

