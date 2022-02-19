KAMPALA —As part of the Pearl Magic Prime first year anniversary celebrations the channel today kicked off a collaborative project with renowned Uganda filmmaker Loukman Ali.

The award winning film maker famous for his 2021 Uganda Film Festival winning short film “The Blind Date” will be bringing his exciting and gritty directing style to the home of premium Ugandan entertainment.

The project for which details are still unrevealed has been titled “The Chase” is part of the ongoing effort by the channel to further collaborate with Ugandan film makers to enhance the industry.

The announcement which came on the back of the channel’s first year anniversary further entrenches the channel’s commitment to the growth and proliferation of the Uganda production industry.

“As the entertainment industry keeps evolving, the viewer’s tastes and consumption preferences change too, and to meet these evolving tastes, we ought to keep offering diversified content for our audiences. Working with a director of Loukman’s caliber serves to the table a truly different talent. ” Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said during the announcement.

