Johnnie Walker is set to keep the party in motion as the blended scotch whisky will treat revellers to a Roast and Rhyme after-party tomorrow, 27th February, 2022.

Roast and Rhyme has evolved into one of the most coveted events on the Kampala party calendar and following the opening up of the economy, it will be returning for yet another installment tomorrow at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

After Swangz Avenue draws the curtains to the “Reggae Nyam Nyam” edition of Roast & Rhyme, Johnnie Walker will keep the party in motion at the same venue from 10pm.

The after-party is to be hosted by media personality Sheila Salta who will be assisted by Disc Jockeys, Alisha and Selector Jay, who will keep revellers thrilled throughout the night.

Party goers will be able to delight themselves to a flavourful Johnnie Walker menu with popular cocktails, Whisky Sour, Johnny Ginger, Johnnie and Lemon and Johnnie Mint Julep going for as low as Shs10,000.

