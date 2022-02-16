KAMPALA – The reviews from all those that attended Chike’s concert last night apart from Chike’s wonderful performance is Fenon events.

For starters, Fenon Events is an events production company that provides sound, lighting and stage for events and it has been doing the same business for over 15 years.

The experience in the events business has seen Fenon’s creative grow year in year out and yesterday’s set up of the event was a masterpiece if the show-goers view is to go by.

The big stage that the Nigerian artiste performed at gave a nice view for everyone who attended the sold out show organised by Malembe, an events company.

Chike performed for one hour and 15 minutes kicking off with Radio and Weasel’s song Breathe away. It surprised most Ugandans who were in the audience since they didn’t see it coming. They got on their feet and kicked off the show in style with the singer who proclaims himself as the ‘boo of the boo-less’.

Chike performed songs like Amen, Roju, Running to You, Out of Love, Loco featuring Rema and If you No Love me among others. The show also had performances from Ugandan acts like Zuli Tums, Daddy Andre, Levixone and Naava Grey.

Related