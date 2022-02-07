KAMPALA —Ugandans are finally free and there is nothing that dusts off the curfew blues and rings love and freedom like a Chike concert. Chike- Ezekeanzu Osebuka popularly known for his love ballad “ Running to You”, is expected in the country on February 15, a day after Valentine’s Day.

The star will be the icing on the cake for lovers and his Ugandan fans at large as his performance will be the first concert that they will be attending after two years of lockdown that were instated by the government due to the pandemic.

Following the global success of his Debut album which saw the birth of smash hits Running to You and Roju, a love ballad that speaks to the love story of Romeo and Juliet, Chike is the man to see this valentine season.

“Hello Uganda, I am coming with my band, ‘The Clan’ to help you find your damsel and Knight in shining armour at The Night with Chike, you know I am Loco for my Ugandan tribe,” the star shared on his social media pages this morning.

This concert will be one of many this month being as concerts are back in action but also most definitely one that should not be missed.

“This show is a lot of things for us, it is us celebrating love but also about connecting with our consumers and bringing them a wholesome experience. We are here to bring on the good times, create beautiful memories and I see no better way than to do this over a toast of Baileys and great music.” said Annette Nakiyaga the Baileys Brand Manager, UBL.

Sponsored by Baileys and organised by Malembe, the show is slated to take place at the Kampala Serana Hotel with early bird tickets going for only shs70,000 and tickets at the door going for shs100,000.

A table will be sold at shs2,500,000. Tickets are available at www.quicket.co.ug and at Kampala Serena Hotel Reception.

