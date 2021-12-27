KAMPALA —After it was launched by the Information Office of Beijing Municipal Government, the 100-episode of the micro-documentary The Chinese Dream – 365 Stories Season 4 will be available on StarTimes’s digital television network and online video platform in English, French and Portuguese throughout the African continent, beginning on December 27.

The StarTimes combined network and platform cover 32 sub-Saharan African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mozambique, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, reaching 14 million African households of digital TV users and 28 million African mobile phone users.

This means that Ugandans will have a chance to enjoy yet the forth season of this documentary on both decoder and StarTimes On platform.

The Chinese Dream – 365 Stories produced by Beijing Radio & Television Station, is the only micro-documentary series in China with 365 story units, focusing on the Chinese dreams of various Chinese people, with a vision of telling “the original and authentic stories of ordinary people”.

It presents unique character narratives that portray the features of the current era, all through extraordinary film-shooting techniques.

The Chinese Dream – 365 Stories, now Season 4, has investigated the viewing preferences of audiences in Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon and other African countries, using the data of the previous three seasons, and carefully selected narratives based on their viewing habits and demands.

This fans of this documentary will, this time around, have a chance to not only leave their comments in the comment section but also enter a lucky draws through the social media site Facebook to further improve audience participation and interaction.

This show will provide access for African audiences to learn more about China, and enable them to have a vivid understanding of the capital city Beijing currently.

