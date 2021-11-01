KAMPALA — The second edition of the Tusker Malt Conversessions will be returning this Sunday, November 07 with songstress Naava Grey taking centre stage.

The “Soka Lami” songbird will be performing a stimulating nonstop medley of some of her best works of art when the show goes live on Tusker Malt Lager’s Youtube page this Sunday.

Beyond the musical serenade, an enticing tell-all sit-down lies in wait as music lovers will take a peek into the Naava’s personal life and the secrets that have kept her musically relevant since she broke onto the music scene during the Tusker Project Fame show in 2008.

“Tusker Malt Conversessions is the only one of its kind; you won’t find this premium content anywhere else. It is an intimate and authentic experience for music lovers out there and our next act, Naava Grey is someone Ugandans have loved for years. You simply cannot miss out!” said Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Premium Beer Brand Manager, UBL.

The Tusker Malt Conversessions are a fun and thrilling experience for fans and music lovers to enjoy a refreshing acoustic performance of artists performing renditions of their hit songs whilst also unmasking themselves to their audiences. The first episode featured Winnie Nwagi.

Music lovers and fans can follow the conversessions on TML’s socials @tuskermaltug on Twitter and @tuskermaltlagerug on Instagram and on Youtube – Tusker Malt Lager UG.

