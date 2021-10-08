KAMPALA —MultiChoice Uganda has introduced a movie add feature for the DStv subscribers.

Add Movies is a selection of movie channels M-Net Movies 1 and M-Net Movies 2 and M-Net Movies 3 that one can add to their existing DStv Compact Plus, DStv Compact, DStv Family, DStv Access packages for UGX 25,000 per month.

While addressing the press at the announcement, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “This year MultiChoice has continued to enhance the lives of our customers through value-adding products and amazing content across several local and international channels. We recently launched the HD button for our customers to enjoy new shows with set automated reminders and now we have the Movie Add feature.”

“Movie lovers that subscribe to our different packages can now enjoy the best content straight from the cinema blockbuster movies. With DStv Add Movies, there is a movie to suit every mood and age group. So, regardless of the bouquet one subscribes to, you can now add movies for your viewing pleasure,” Joan remarked.

The feature was effected 1st October 2021 to all DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers, making more thrilling content available to the subscribers at a fraction of the price.

“With the DStv Add Movies option, customers can get one month of a variety of movies available on DStv premium Movie Channels; M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and M-Net Movies 3,” added Patricia Kiconco, the Head of Customer Experience and Care Operations. The DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers will also have the option to add movies monthly.

MultiChoice Uganda has over the years supported and brought to life appealing content that seeks to inform, educate and entertain its audiences.

