KAMPALA – Mpaka Records boss Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda is up in excitement after legendary Afrigo Band songstress cum politician Racheal Magoola heaping his remake of Obangaina with praises.

Since he released his version of veteran singer Rachel Magoola’s Obangaina song, people reacted differently about his remake.

Some music critics have been bashing him saying how he did not do justice to the song that had many dancing in the olden days it was released.

His fans have however been showering him with praise saying he did a very great job to give the youth a new touch and feel of the early 2000s hit.

As pressure from critics mounted, Ykee Benda had begun feeling demoralized about his musical works and downbeat for failing to please music lovers over his re-do.

The ‘Superman’ singer breathed a sigh of relief as Hon. Rachel Magoola commended him for re-doing her song pretty well.

“Thank you so much mama Rachel Magoola, the reason I thought of re-doing this song was because I loved it so much since childhood,” Ykee said.

He added: “I’m happy that you supervised the creation of this song until we reached the standards that you wanted, I wouldn’t release it if you had not loved what I did with the song because I respect your art so much and that’s why I made sure you supervise it yourself.”

The excited Benda shared how he believes the song is going to go places because it has the blessing of its original composer, Magoola.

Related

Continue Reading