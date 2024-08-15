KAMPALA— August 15th is etched in the books of history as the glorious day that India attained Independence.

As the Asian nation ushered in its 78th Independence Day, several Indian associated communities including the Lohana Community of Kampala and the Indian Association of Uganda joined the momentous celebrations to commemorate the day.

It is estimated that about a 40,000 strong Indian community, that has greatly contributed to the Ugandan culture and economy live in the country today. The Indian community in Uganda has been instrumental in developing Uganda’s trade and commerce sector, with many owning businesses in the service and tourism industry, textiles, clothing, and other retail industries.

Among the Ugandan-Indian community is tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, who runs the Ruparelia Group , a conglomerate with interests in banking, insurance, education, real estate, and hospitality.

With an estimated net worth of over $1.2 billion, Sudhir is one of the wealthiest individuals in Uganda.

He has built his business empire through strategic investments and partnerships and has received numerous awards for his contributions to Uganda’s economic growth.

