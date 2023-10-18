Premier Bet Uganda has donated relief items to children living in Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation.

The company in a rare gesture delivered to the charity home; diapers, baby soya, rice, sugar, detergents, maize flour, jik, liquid soap, and cement.

Paint and baby wipes for the children were among other items.

Robert Omwony, Premier Bet Managing Director said donation will help the administration of Katalemwa Cheshire Home to concentrate on providing other essential needs for the children.

Omwony said Premier Bet Uganda’s CSI initiatives span the full spectrum of socio-economic structures such as health, education, sport, the environment and the arts among others.

The CSI initiatives are well thought out such that beneficiaries are drawn from various age groups inclusive of children.

Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation caters for children with physical disabilities and their families in Uganda. They are given accommodation, food and education.

Katalemwa Cheshire Home for Rehabilitation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children with physical disabilities and their families in Uganda.

On his part, Kenneth Kabaale, the company’s Online and Marketing Manager said the donation was primarily used to improve the overall living conditions for the children and young adults living in the home.

“Our team visited the home and spent quality time engaging with the residents, playing games, and offering moral support,” he said.

“Our primary goal is to make a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of the residents at Katalemwa Cheshire Home. We aim to enhance their overall well-being, provide them with opportunities for personal development, and create an environment of support and care. We hope that our donations will improve the living conditions at the home. Moreover, the engagement of our team with the residents aims to create a sense of community and uplift their spirits,” Mr. Kabaale added.

