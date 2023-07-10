KAMPALA — Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has donated UGX 5 million to help refurbish Kahunga Bunyonyi Primary School, a community school in rural Fort Portal.

The donation made on Friday July 8 was part of UBOS Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through the Rotary Club of MorningTide Bugolobi, who are leading the drive to raise funds for their humanity programme.

UBOS Executive Director Dr Chris Mukiza (PhD) said UBOS is happy to support the Boy Child initiative, one the Rotary Theme year that seeks empower the boy child to reduce school dropouts.

Dr. Mukiza commended Rotarians for remembering the boy child in their humanitarian works—noting that the theme Year will help deal the empowerment imbalances.

“I was invited to the ceremony and I liked the cause of uplifting the standard of this rural school which has groomed and is still grooming more Ugandans. I pledged UGX 5 million on behalf of UBOS and we are happy that the accounting officer listened, [and] agreed towards our commitment,” the UBOS ED said.

Ms. Diana Kateeba, the Rotary Club of MorningTide Bugolobi, who led the delegation, commended UBOS for supporting the boy child cause.

Ms. Kateeba said Kahunga Bunyonyi Primary School is situated in an underdeveloped part of Fort Portal where the need for education facilities is sorely felt.

“The Classrooms are not enough and classes are being separated by curtains , one of the toilets got full which led to both teachers and students to share one toilet which is so unusual,” Ms. Kateeba noted.

She added that there is a high school dropout for boys who end up on Marijuana farms as casual labourers and this jeopardizes their future as well as the future of their communities.

“We are grateful for the ED committing this money, I know very well that this contribution will have a tremendous contribution towards the lives of children in that school.”

She said Rotary believes that every child deserves an equal chance at success, and the Rotary Club of MorningTide Bugolobi is proof of this commitment.

Rotary International is a service club, consisting of 1.4 million Rotarians around the world, making a difference in communities, and Rotary Club of MorningTide Bugolobi is always on the lookout for new members who wish to make a difference through their service.

