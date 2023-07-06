KAMPALA – Fine dining enthusiasts and foodies alike should get ready to tantalize their taste buds and indulge in a feast for the senses at the much-anticipated Singleton Food Pairing Experiences.

Returning for its second edition, this Saturday, July 8th at the Stone Haven Restaurant and Winery in Kololo, the unique event promises to be an unforgettable journey of flavours, aromas and whisky delight.

Themed, “When The Singleton meets at Stone Haven,” the event will celebrate the seamless union of the whisky’s luscious nectar and fruity decadence, with an array of amazing dishes meticulously curated by a talented team of chefs.

Guests will be treated to a three-course meal expertly paired with The Singleton’s finest spirits, showcasing the art of food and whisky pairing at its absolute finest.

“We are excited to host food enthusiasts and connoisseurs, at yet another exciting Singleton food pairing experience at the Stone Haven restaurant in Kololo, this Saturday July 8th 2023. Our guests should look forward to an unforgettable experience. A unique haven, where each bite will be a revelation of the perfect harmonisation of great dining and the smooth Singleton Liquid,” said Christine Kyonkunda, the Singleton Brand Manager.

Guests will also have access to the information about the intricacies of fine dining food paired with the rich Singleton malt whisky that will be available at their table seatings through Flavour Maps.

This will be an exciting journey for the avid foodie, whisky enthusiast or those who are simply looking to make unique and memorable moments with friends and loved ones.

To add to the fun, the night also promises entertainment from one of Uganda’s most respected disc spinners- Selector Jay, who will set the perfect party mood for guests with his mixes.

The Singleton Food Pairing experiences are organised to treat foodies and whisky enthusiasts to the finest culinary creations, allowing them to savour the enchanting flavours that emerge when the Singleton meets delectable dishes, as the ones that will feature at Stone Haven come Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related