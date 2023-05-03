KAMPALA– Movit Products, the leading manufacturer of personal and body care products in Uganda has held week-log safety activities from April 25 – 28 2023 to raise awareness on safety at work and within communities.

The initiative themed: “Our Aim: Zero Injuries,” also aimed to commemorate World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The activities included machine safety awareness within the manufacturing plant, fire drill training for staff, and road safety awareness which featured the donation of reflector jackets to boda boda riders and traffic officers stationed along Entebbe Road – Nyanama suburbs.

The Chairman of Nyanama Central Boda Stage, Mubiru Sulaiman received the jackets on behalf of the riders.

Movit Group Chief Financial Officer, Steven Mwesigwa (GCFO), and the Group Chief Product Supply Officer, Kudzaishe Chivige, in company with the Regional Traffic Officer-Kampala Metropolitan South, Superintendent of Police (SP) Godfrey Mwesigye and the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), attached to Lubowa, Kajjansi, Francis Bainomugisha handed over the jackets to Mr. Sulaiman.

Meanwhile, SP Godfrey Mwesigye and ASP Francis Bainomugisha received the jackets on behalf of the traffic police.

Speaking at the event, the GCFO said that Movit Products holds a socially responsible investment practice hence the donation purposed to drive the agenda of bringing about social change through a proactive approach to ensure that riders are visible and safe on the road.

Similarly, SP Mwesigye dwelled on the need for obeying traffic rules and etiquette. He said that more than 3,000 people die every day due to road accidents resulting from human errors such as overspeeding, drunken driving, distractions to drivers, avoiding safety gears and non-adherence to lane driving, and overtaking in a wrong manner, among others.

“Currently we record several accidents resulting from bad driving, and they are not about to stop until we are part of the solution of obeying traffic rules,” he said amidst tipping Movit Products staff on road safety.

The safety week was climaxed by fire drills, and fire extinguisher safety training conducted by Corporal Raymond Bwambale from Uganda Police Fire Department.

