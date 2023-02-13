After a dramatic and adventurous 28 days in the Big Brother Titans house, the journey has come to an end for Jenni O and Mmeli, the duo known as Jenne Li. This leaves 18 housemates still in the running for the US$100,000 grand prize.

Avoiding eviction were Juicy J & Olivia (Juiovla); Justin & Yvonne (Juvone); Blue Aiva & Kanaga Jnr (Kaniva); Khosi & Miracle OP (Khosicle); Nana & Thabang (Thabana); and Nelisa & Yemi Cregx (Yelisa).

Upon leaving the house, Jenne Li sat down with co-hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka for a candid chat.

When the season’s first-ever Head of House Mmeli was asked about his game plan and how he felt it fared in the house, he said: “I never had a strategy – my whole point was to have fun. People were taking things too seriously in the house.”

About his nickname among fans as ‘the advocate’ for always trying to resolve conflict, Mmeli told Lawrence: “We’re Titans, and obviously [that means] we’re strong personalities. I could see that there would be a problem if we didn’t try to work together.”

For Jenni O, she summed up her time in the #BBTitans house thus: “I was there to try and discover myself a little bit.”

Asked about her confrontational nature, she said: “I only did that when I was tried. I am literally a sweetheart. I felt like I was misjudged a little bit. If you sat down with me you would understand where I am coming from, but not everyone in the house did that.”

One thing is for sure, both housemates added colour to the house during their time there.

This past week’s joint Head of House were the Royals team, Ebubu and Tsatsii. And with this being the month of love, romance was in the air, even for the two leaders.

When asked by Ebuka if he missed Jaypee, Ebubu said yes but wouldn’t say who he had his eye on at the moment, claiming: “I think I’ll take a break for now.” When quizzed about her relationship with Kanaga Jnr, Tsatsii said: “We’re still getting to know one another.”

It’s fair to say Ebuka had the housemates squirming during the eviction show as he quizzed them about the happenings in Biggie’s house, even before it was time to announce who was going home.

This week also saw the housemates lose their wager and face harsh words from Biggie for the state of their house. At least the Cupid’s Arrow-themed Saturday Night Party was a vibe.

What does this week have in store – and who will be facing the axe next week? Keep watching to find out. The closer to the finish line we get, the hotter the happenings in the house.

Catch Big Brother Titans live, 24/7 on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29. Keep up with the conversation with the hashtag #BBTitans, visit dstv.com/bigbrothertitans, and follow @BigBroAfrica on Twitter, bigbro_africa on Instagram, and @BigBrotherAfrica on Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related