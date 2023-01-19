Ecobank Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has awarded community members through its digital campaign.

This was part of the 12 Days of Christmas, under the festive theme “A Special Thank you from Us”.

The campaign aimed at giving back to individuals and organizations that are positively making a difference in their communities.

The bank received eight entries, and each participant was rewarded with in-kind funding of one million shillings.

“The campaign was in line with Ecobank’s vision to build a world-class Pan-African bank and contribute to the economic development and integration of Africa,” Ecobank Managing Director Grace Muliisa, MD said during the handover.

“Ecobank Uganda is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve. Today, we are here to support those who are making a positive difference in their communities in a variety of ways and the “12 Days of Christmas” campaign is just one of them. We take great pride in helping these people and groups, and we look forward to keeping a positive influence going in the years to come. At Ecobank, we understand that our existence depends on the satisfaction of our customers. This campaign is proof that we exist to assist our customers.”

“Through this campaign, we also aimed to give a boost to the change-makers of the narrative in our society and we encourage others to Go For More with Ecobank.” Ms. Mulisa

added

The winners included Grace Village – Kabale, Nutrition and Rehabilitation Center – Kalerwe Izzy foundation – Seguku, Prima Foundation Seguku, Midwives of Muko Church of Uganda Health Centre III – Lubanda District, Hands of Grace Project – Namugongo, Pauline Juliet Uganda – Kiboga and Luhwano Hosea – kisasi.

