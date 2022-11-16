KAMPALA – Juliet Zawedde (born July 17, 1979) is a Ugandan singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur based in Boston Massachusetts state. Musically signed under famous music Uganda a record label based in Uganda.

She was born in Nateete in the central ghettos of Kampala, where she later moved to the United States of America for further studies.

She later started music as a live performer at various occasions at school and she then started recording professional music in 2019.

She dropped 3 album and 4 singles like Drillz that made her popular in the American Ugandan community

She came into the limelight in 2019 after trending on Facebook in many scenarios bloggers talking about her lifestyle. She is said to be one of t…

