KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has collaborated with NTV Uganda to broadcast #TheVoiceAfrica.

This partnership was announced by Airtel Marketing Director Njoroge Henry Kamau and Africa Broadcasting Uganda Ltd’s (NTV Uganda/Spark TV) General Manager Johnson Omolo at the Airtel Uganda Headquarters on Clement Hill road.

When the shows start Airing, The Voice Africa will be broadcast on NTV Uganda, Spark TV, every Sunday at 8:00 pm.

Speaking at the press event, Kamau, emphasised the need for a well-established media partner. “If you want to go far, you need a partner who can help you go far.”

“As Airtel, we believe that Nation Media has a very good platform. It will help us achieve the key goal of showcasing our talent,” he added.

Mr. Omolo said “Ugandans will be showcasing their talent and NTV and Spark are looking forward to 6 months of an exciting Musical Showcase.”

Recently, Airtel partnered with Fame studios to bring #TheVoiceAfrica singing competition to the continent and give young talent a chance to showcase their talent.

To take part in the competition, all need to do, is record a one-minute video of yourself singing, then register, and upload the video to www.thevoice.africa

Successful entries will participate in live auditions that will be hosted in Uganda and from there, the seven strongest vocalists will be flown out to Nigeria to be part of the grand show alongside other successful contenders from the other 13 countries.

Related