KAMPALA- Power couple Sheena and Jay Sakaria have the Ruparelia family smiling again after they welcomed a new member of family, a bouncing baby girl on Friday October 21.

City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia and wife Joystina were all smiles as they cuddled yet another grand child, the second child of the couple.

The news of another member of the closely knit family comes on the backdrop of another good news when in April this year, Ruparelia son Rajiv and his wife Naiyah also welcomed a baby girl.

The developments increased Sudhir and Joystina grandie duties which they usually enjoy by all means– always seen closely tending and mentoring to the little grands.

