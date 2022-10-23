The people in Eastern Uganda districts of Tororo, Busia, Palisa, Mbale, Bunyole and western Kenya are gearing for the launch of Rock City Radio, an initiative of the Jopadhola Community under the Tieng Adhola Development Foundation (TADEFO), an investment arm of the Cultural Institution.

The Radio which is collectively funded by the Jopadhola communities both within the country and the diaspora, including welwishers, is in its final stages for the launch, following a recent boost from President Museveni who donated Ugx 200 million shillings towards the project.

Jackson Oboth, A Communications Consultant working with a team of select committee tasked to fast track the initiative told this website that all hands are on the deck to give the people of the east a perfect Christmas present.

“Everything is in place now. as we speak, the construction of the mast on top of Tororo Rock is nearing completion. Works on the studio house is also progressing well and soon we shall assemble the equipment and start the testing. The seamless cooperation of the people involved have made this possible and I can’t thank our people enough”, Oboth said adding:

“Never in the history of Padhola have our people shown overwhelming resolve to collectively work for the development of Padhola. The Radio is one of the initiatives that we believe will provide a platform for development Communications, to catapult our people into prosperity”.

Oboth said the stewardship of the Japadhola cultural institution led by His Royal Highness Moses Owor has provided a clear vision that will spur people into developmental discourses.

“The radio is is just a springboard for other development initiatives to come. It will provide a platform for dialogue, educational programs, entertainment, as well as promotion of local talent that we believe will open the eyes of our people to greater things”.

Oboth commends the Radio committee led by Mr. Geresom Okecho for the many sacrifices they made to bring the project to life.

“I have been honoured to be part of a a unique collection of distinguished Jopadhola spread across the world, giving their best to ensure the project comes alive. These people are phenomenal.”

To the Jopadhola and the people in the east, Oboth promises an end to end programming that will keep them addicted to their radio sets.

