KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment has today partnered with the Church of Uganda to amplify the church’s messages through the church owned television station, Family TV.

Family TV’s content is tailored for Ugandans seeking to grow a deeper relationship or draw meaning from the word of God as taught by the spiritual leaders at the Church of Uganda.

Present at the launch was the Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba who explained the importance of such a partnership, stating that this will enable the Church of Uganda easily reach out to both its congregants and country as a whole.

“I’m privileged to see that the works that started years ago have become fruitful. This channel will enable us carry out the work of the Lord reaching as many people and souls as possible.”

Speaking at the launch of the channel, Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications manager MultiChoice Uganda pointed out how the launch of Family TV fits into their agenda of increasing on their channel offering for the Ugandan market.

“Family TV is typically Ugandan based with content for our Christian customers. Our partnership with the Church of Uganda makes the faith-based channel air on DStv channel 375.” Semanda said.

Semanda further added that, “Although the channel launched on the 12th of July, this launch event is a reaffirmation from MultiChoice that indeed we will amplify the voices of Ugandans through the content we air on our various channels like Family TV.”

While expressing his gratitude the Managing Director COU Family TV Amos Mwesigye thanked MultiChoice Uganda for the support rendered to them in broadcasting the message of Christ.

While speaking at the launch, Lois Aber Kwikiriza Head of Marketing MultiChoice Uganda cited that, “Our investment into the industry hasn’t just stopped with the onboarding of new channels, we have also purposed to train and equip our Ugandan creatives involved in production, film making and the like through our CSI initiative MultiChoice Talent Factory.”

