KAMPALA — Miss Tourism Uganda 2022 grand finale is set for September 23, 2022 at Kampala Serena Hotel, organizers have announced.

Whereas some regions have already crowned their representatives, in other parts, the search continues ahead of the much sought-after grand final next week.

Over the weekend, the crowning of Busoga region was exciting as it earlier on had the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope take part in hiking of the Kagulu rock with the contestants.

Later on at the crowning event, Ishany Siriman Mwonda was crowned Miss Tourism Busoga and 1st runner up Shakira Kadhanah and the second runner up Joan Florence Namwende.

After Busoga region, the pageant will continue this week in two regions.

Tooro and Eastern region will see their beauty queens vie for the top crown of Miss Tourism Tooro and Miss Tourism Eastern region respectively.

With this year’s theme, rethinking tourism, the beauty queens take part in different activities before being crowned and one of these is sharing their knowledge about Uganda as a tourism destination and their regions as well. The other involves them showcase their culture through art and fashion among others.

After all the regions have sent in representatives, they will all go for National boot camp at Uganda Wildlife Education Centre in Entebbe as they prepare for the grand finale.

