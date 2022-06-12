ENTEBBE — On Saturday morning, over 200 golfers braced the Entebbe Club greens as early as 7am for the Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge season six semi final round.

Although the crowd’s favorites- the Kagombe’s, took to the course in high spirits and ready to hit the ground rolling for the finale, the golfing couple’s plans didn’t come to fruitation as the round turned out not as smooth as they had anticipated.

The tournament favorites were beaten 7 up by the Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira pair, hence automatically dropping out of next month’s finals!

Akatuhurira attributed their win to early preparations and perfect execution of their game plan; “we attribute this win to the early and good preparations we put in with my partner; we complement each other, we take turns and chip in whenever the game toughens for any of us, we are like each other’s guardian angles, we matchup so well,” Akatuhurira said.

In the other matchup, it took Joram Tumwine and Julius Borore a 3-hole playoff to beat Brian Cable/James O’Sullivan, sealing their spot in the upcoming Singleton match play finals slated for July.

Both pairs that are through to the finals, were full of energy, with each promising to emerge the Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge winners next month.

“We know the capacity and the capabilities of the team that we are facing in the finals, and we are going to train strategically to cover any gaps where they might have an advantage over us. Our goal is to win this thing, we already see our selves in Dubai,” Akatuhurira said.

Joram, on the other hand, insisted they didn’t come this far by mistake; “We are already winners, because we didn’t really anticipate to come this far. Clearly, God has big plans for us. We’re going to train very hard and be very deliberate about making God and the golfing fraternity proud come next month,” he said.

Although Ndase and Akatuhurira have had the biggest wins in the competition, Joram and his partner have proved to be that unexpected hard pair that has maneuvered their opponents with ease or fought their way through.

And as the night kicked in, the Golfers who are no strangers to lavish parties, freshened up and turned up for the colourful and vibrant Caribbean themed 19th hole experience to celebrate the winning pairs and the game of golf.

From the garden inspired stage, the coastal décor with astonishing details, host Daniel Omara’s jokes, to the G4C live band that took the guests down memory lane with the best Ugandan hits of all time, and the seamless flow of Singleton cocktails, the 19th hole was simply a night to remember.

Speaking at the 19th hole experience, UBL’s Innovations Manager- Simon Lapyem, congratulated the two pairs that qualified for the finals and promised a 2022 final to remember.

“I want to congratulate the two pairs that made it to the finals; well out! I also want to congratulate and encourage all those that came short of making it to the finals. We believe the experience through the tournament has been breathtakingly inspiring. I wish to thank everyone that has been part of this golf challenge; because of you, Singleton Challenge stands as the unquestioned crown jewel of East Africa’s golf tournaments. I want to assure you that all hands are on deck for a memorable finale come next month, let’s all plan to be here and celebrate together,” Lapyem said.

The party went on till late, with Deejay Ssesse dropping mixes that kept the golfers on their feet.

The Singleton Match Play Golf Challenge season six kicked off in February, and this year’s winners will be rewarded with a fully paid trip to a major golfing tournament in Dubai.

