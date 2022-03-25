KAMPALA – Ever been to Blankets and Wine? Never been?

This year Chipper Cash is making sure you are all going! As the Platinum Sponsor-aka digital payments partner-of this year’s 10th Edition of Blankets and Wine, Chipper Cash is offering all party goers discounted tickets of up to 50%. These can be purchased via chippertickets.com and rumor even has it that there will be flash ticket sales with crazier discounts for all verified Chipper Cash users.

How do you want your tickets? You can get single, couple, or squad tickets for a group of four- so there’s no reason for the whole gang not to show up. All you have to do is follow a few simple steps and voila, Blankets and Wine tickets are secured! Here’s what to do:

Visit chipperevents.com

Select a ticket of your choice and quantity

Enter your details

Select “Pay with Chipper Cash”

Approve the payment in the Chipper Cash app

Receive your tickets on your email

Success! In a just few steps too. Download the Chipper Cash app today verify your account and get your tickets the fast and easy way.

About Chipper Cash

Chipper Cash is a remittances app packed with amazing features including sending & receiving money from across Africa and beyond, investment opportunities including the trading of stocks for as low as $1, buying & selling of crypto as well as bills payments, and virtual cards.

The company counts over 5 million users, 80K+ daily transactions across 9 countries including Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, the USA & the UK that move money freely across Africa & beyond.

