ENTEBBE —Golf is not the only thing that is best served at the Singleton Match Play Challenge in Entebbe. The series which is on its sixth season, yesterday night served elegance and class at its famous 19th hole experience that left many in awe.

Draped in all white, the golfers who started off in their usual sporty attire on the green, looked dapper and flamboyant as they attended the all-white 19th hole experience later in the day. Also, with March being lady’s month, the day saw the contending ladies pairs beat all male teams to book their spot in Round Three of the series that is slated to take place on April 9 at the Entebbe Golf Club.

Some of the shining women included Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kensiime who beat the pair of Rukundo Earnest and Tumwesigye Ancel 1up to book their spot in Round Three of the competition.

The other shining ladies included Wendy Angudeyo who won in the ladies Group A scoring 36 points, Bagaya Victoria who won for closest to the pin at Hole 12 and Kyomugisha Meron who had the longest drive in the ladies group in the subsidiaries.

Hosted by Comedian Salvador, the night was a cocktail of comedy and music. The entertainment included a performance from Janzi band who played musical interludes from the 80s hit songs to todays Nigerian club bangers.

“The Singleton Match Play Challenge is more than just golf or sport, the Singleton Match Play is family, it’s a lifestyle event that connects people who are passionate about the game of golf to create moments that I believe will live with us forever” said Christine Kyokunda the Head of Scotch and Reserve, UBL.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am to be part of this” she added.

Toasting to the Singleton, the night was was a white ball of fun that ended with mixes from reknowm DJ Selector Jay who kept the golfers on the dance flow into the wee hours of Sunday morning.

