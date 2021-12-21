KAMPALA — What happens when a group of strangers, all with their own complicated lives and clashing personalities, end up on a 24-hour taxi ride? That’s the premise of the exciting new dramedy, Taxi 24, coming to Pearl Magic Prime on 2 January 2022.

Starring Ndugga Ahammed Salim as the taxi driver Patu, Kenisha Mars, dancehall star Coco Finger, Christine Sendi, Anita Sseruwagi, Don Delo and singer Allen Kakooza, amongst others, Taxi 24 is about a taxi’s journey to its final destination, a border town.

Along the way, the passengers and conductor clash but also find themselves forced to work together or having to spend the night in the middle of a dangerous forest.

The dramatic serving is directed and produced by the pioneering Gerald Sserunjogi, whose previous works include one of Uganda’s first English-language films, Fatal Destiny, the movies Mom’s Dress and Mother’s Agony, and the series Girls Room.

Taxi 24 will be on Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Supa Channel 305), Sundays at 19:30.

“We’re excited to give our audience new, interesting shows that provide an escape and respite from everyday life while still remaining relatable and relevant. Our line-up for Pearl Magic Prime in 2022 is something to write home about, and we’re glad to kick off the new year with a show like Taxi 24,” says Margaret Mathore, Channel Head.

“Working with local producers and talent is incredibly important to us, and we’re proud to keep walking that talk into 2022 and beyond,” she concludes.

Viewers of the sister channel- Pearl Magic (DStv Channel 161 and GOtv Channel 304) will also get to enjoy the well-received dramedy, Mama & Me (Produced by Dilman Dila), which premiered on Pearl Magic Prime this year. Starring Debbie Bakuseka, Nambozo Gloria Catherine and Suubi Nalwanga, the riveting dramedy narrates the journey of a middle-aged teacher trying to stay out of jail after her husband’s suspicious death.

2022 is gearing up to be a thrilling year for Pearl Magic Prime and Pearl Magic viewers. Stay tuned!

Taxi 24

Channel: Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Ch 148 and GOtv Supa Ch 305)

Director and Producer: Gerald Sserunjogi

Launch date: 2 January 2022 at 7:30pm and every Sunday thereafter

Genre: Dramedy

A taxi on a 24-hour journey to a border town plays host to a range of characters, including Patu, the driver with three wives and even more mistresses; Juice Mic, a smooth-talking and attention-loving musician; the quarrelsome and noisy Namu; and Jonathan, a stingy lover-boy. Will all these people be able to work together to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely?

Mama & Me

Channel: Pearl Magic (Channel 161 and GOtv Channel 304)

Producer: Dilman Dila

Launch date: 3 January 2022 at 8.30pm and every Monday to Wednesday thereafter

Genre: Dramedy

An epic dramedy centred around a middle-aged teacher, whose husband steals her money to give to his mistresses. After his accidental death, she is accused of murder and must use her wits to stay out of jail, and to fight off in-laws who want to take her property.

