KAMPALA – Although the annual calendar still reads November, The Makers of The Innovation Village (MoTIV) cannot wait to celebrate with you this festive season with multitudes of discounted products and a return of a physical marketplace for artisan products to kick start your shopping spirit and light-up the festival mood & tone.

On November 27, MoTIV resumed its market day initiative dubbed ‘Omwoleso’ a word which depicts the festival after six months of halt.

‘Omwoleso’ provides a fun and interactive opportunity for local entrepreneurs to sell products. Customers are also treated to an amazing and enjoyable shopping experience in an unbeatable atmosphere filled with great entertainment, sweet aroma from roasted barbeque and African cuisine, and a relaxing environment permeated with vibrant music.

Nicholas Spencer, the Marketplace Lead at MoTIV, says ‘Omwoleso’ was introduced as a necessary response to the unique quality Ugandan products made by creatives to enable the makers showcase their products, grow their brands and connect with customers.

The platform exists to give makers space and resources to tell their story and connect with their customers, Spencer said.

“With just one month left to the close of the year, it is time for the creatives to sell their products and light-up the jovial mood of festivity with beautifully decorated hand-made products that customers can add to their December shopping list,” he said

Spencer added: “We shall be running a Black Friday sitewide discount deals of up to 50% on our ‘Omwoleso’. Africa platform starting November 26 – 30, 2021. These offers range from accessories, art, bags, furniture, clothing, crafts, food, plants, home and living, and beauty products.”

Ritah Ayebare, a proprietor of crafting around256, says she joined the MoTIV tribe to access a bigger market and also get the opportunity to sell her products online market. “It is my first time to come to ‘Omwoleso’ but I am so excited about this initiative by MoTIV. On top of sales made, I have been able to interact and engage with a multitude of customers,” she said.

Since its inception at the beginning of 2021, ‘Omwoleso’ which is both a physical and digital platform provides opportunities for creative entrepreneurs to access the local & global market to sell their products and consumers to buy unique products, engage with and support local makers with ease.

Spencer shared that as ‘Omwoleso’ grows, MoTIV will be able to support creatives entrepreneurs have access to local and global maker contact with the markets running simultaneously in multiple cities throughout

“We believe that as ‘Omwoleso’ grows, MoTIV will be able to connect creative to customer both locally and globally, with markets access running simultaneously virtually in multiple cities of; Jinja, Mbarara and Gulu in which 5000 makers will have both online and offline access to the market and create 10,000 jobs by the end of 2021.”

Related

Continue Reading