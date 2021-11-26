KAMPALA – City comedian Alex Muhangi has been unveiled as the Brand Ambassador of Levels Lounge to help steer its ‘Cleand and Fresh’ campaign. Muhangi who is also the founder and Director at Comedy Store will now treat his comedy followers and numbers on his social platforms to vital information about Levels that they need to know.

Muhangi who was unveiled at a scientific ceremony at the restaurant said he is going to carry Leve’s flag and represent its image in an appealing way.

“The way I behave or conduct myself should represent what levels stand for. I am going to represent the truthfulness of what a brand like Levels should be like. I will not abandon my comedy because of this ambassadorial role,” he said.

Booby Kazibwe, the Levels Restaurant C.E.O, said the company opted for Alex Muhangi as their brand ambassador because his lifestyle of healthy and fun appeals to what they want as a hangout place.

“This is what we really want people to be. We wanted someone very healthy and fun. We want him to introduce his following to be able to align with our concept of Fine and Clean,” he said.

Under the Fine & Clean campaign, Levels will be promoting a healthy eating lifestyle when you dine with them.

For this campaign, they partnered with a ?tness body coach to ensure that clients stay healthy from their restaurant/bar to the ?tness club and carefully selected Kitchen Menu.

Apart from the bar, restaurant and fitness club, Levels also carefully prepares tasty cocktails supplemented by a Fitness coach.

“Expect refreshing, immaculate and consistent services from levels, the procedural restructuring is meant to effectively streamline our operations and deliver quality services to our clients,” Kazibwe shared.

Kazibwe urged the public to visit Levels for carefully prepared tasty cocktails and meals supplemented by a Fitness coach. Levels is a bar and restaurant that looks to help build a future where everyone can live a healthy lifestyle through their innovative health solutions.

