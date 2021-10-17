KAMPALA – NTV News anchor Riatah Kanya and heartthrob TV personality and talk show host Raymond Mujuni are now set to seal it.

On Saturday, October 16, Kanya introduced Mujuni in a colorful ceremony that was attended by some notable figures in the country.

The two workmates will next weekend walk down the aisle at Lubaga Cathedral.

Early this year, Mujuni and his love officially engaged.

“The most beautiful girl in the world said yes to my most difficult question,” said Mujuni

