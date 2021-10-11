It is a story about complicated social relationships and realization of justice.

After passing the bar exams necessary to become full-fledged lawyers, six friends – Juris, Drei, Gaylord, Greco, Lolita, and Bogs – go on a road trip to celebrate their success.

But as they blaze and booze on the way, their joyride soon turns into a homicide when they accidentally run over and kill a woman in cold blood. Fearful of the impact the incident will have on their respective futures, they all decide to bury the body and keep it secret forever. Further complicating matters however, is the fact that the deceased was holding a baby. Plagued by guilt, Juris makes the decision to adopt the child and claim her as her own. Years later, everyone has moved on to lead their own lives.

Everyone, except a woman named Fina – a determined mother on a mission to find and reunite with her long lost daughter. Will one woman’s search for justice prevail against a secret kept by multiple people?

The subtle feelings and potentials in pursuit of justice make every character vivid. In addition, the story is quite different from those in traditional dramas, the conflicts between an ordinary mother and six professional legal talents seems will lead to some obvious results with overwhelming preference on the latter’s side, however, the unpredicted decisions of these characters created many more twists and wonders.

“We believe that the audience should always have sufficient choices of content on digital TV, and their appetite of content shall be fully taken into consideration.” Said Mr Lule Isma, the marketing director of StarTimes, “For which we would like to try our best to make sure that our audience can access the richest, the latest, the best content at the first time.”

Existing customers should pay Basic bouquet at UGX 20,000/= or Classic bouquet at UGX 28,000/= on antenna and Smart bouquet at UGX 28,000/= and Super bouquet at UGX 54,000/= on dish this content. New customers can buy our antenna decoder at UGX 49,000/= and dish at UGX 99,000/=, which all come with a one month free subscription of Classic or Super respectively.

Related