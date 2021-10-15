KAMPALA – Early Risers Club, a kids and teens empowerment club is set to award winning projects from its members at Protea Hotel Skyz in Naguru on Saturday October 16.

The club comprises children aged 8 to 18 years who are supported to realise what lies ahead of them in the careers they would choose to pursue when grown.

Early Risers that boasts of over 200 members had 40 of its members partake in the Do it yourself (DIY) project where 25 made it to the finals.

Ms Maureen Tweyongyere, the C.E.O Early Risers Club says in the competition, the children who had a month to prepare were asked to identify problems in their communities and design possible solutions.

She shares that they wanted them to appreciate opportunities in every problem such that they can use their solutions to impact society.

“We wanted to have a pool of solutions from the children themselves. That is why we came up with the DIY project. The winners will walk away with USD50 for the primary category (kids) and USD100 for the secondary school (teens) category,” she explains.

The final presentation slated for tomorrow at Skyz Hotel in Naguru will be judged by Engineer Maurice Moses Mugerwa and Ms Irene Kitutyi. Prof Wasswa Balunywa will be the chief guest at the event.

Ms Tweyongyere says aside from the money, winners will walk away with vast knowledge and skills from the different presentations from their fellows.

She explains that the club, through the creativity, innovation and potential exhibited by the children is setting a precedent that the other projects in the years to come will be bigger and better.

The Early Risers Club that has been around for the last five years grooming a group of like-minded young stars runs a number of programs for children like indoor trainings, exposure visits in their careers (future) and creativity & innovation centres.

“This inspires them to focus on the careers they want to pursue since they get to experience first-hand information about the careers from the experts. It has been an amazing experience for us as a club. We need to appreciate that the children think alot evidenced by their ability to find solutions to problems,” she says.

The club was set up to address the career guidance gap in primary schools which has for long made it hard for children to make informed career decisions.

“We noticed that there is no career guidance in primary schools and no policy by the government in that regard. Children want to imitate their role models but they don’t know what they went through to get where they are,” Ms Tweyongyere says.

Related

Continue Reading