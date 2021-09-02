KAMPALA – Just when every artist is finding means to get to Gulu, singer Leila Kayondo has also revealed that she would love to meet Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) boss Gen. Salim Saleh.

The ‘One Moment’ singer shared that she is currently facing a number of challenges coupled with her personal challenges in the music industry that she would love to explain to Gen Saleh.

“I haven’t gone to Gulu yet but if I get the chance of meeting Gen Saleh, I would tell him my personal problems, those of my family and friends,” Kayondo said in an interview.

She revealed that she has been silent musically for the past two years as she had to recover from the loss of her family members and relatives who passed away one after another.

“It’s not true that I don’t have any music. I released a song titled ‘Nyumirwa’ with Jose Chameleone but couldn’t promote it because I lost my father, brother, mother, and friends all in a short space,” Kayondo shared.

When asked about why she usually links up with only Jose Chameleone for her collaborations, Leila Kayondo explained that she finds it very easy working with him.

“I have worked with Chameleone because he understands me very well and calls me his kids’ auntie.”

Different sections of the creative industry have been camping in Gulu to meet the OWC boss for a stimulus package as a result of the lockdown that greatly affected the industry.

They have however come under serious criticism from different sections of the public branding them ‘beggars’ for their actions.

Related