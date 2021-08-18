KAMPALA – Presidential advisor on Kampala affairs and singer Catherine Kusasira has openly pleaded to her fellow musicians in the Ugandan parliament to support her as she makes her bid for East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP seat.

Kusasira who was speaking in an interview stressed that she is very serious about contesting for the EALA MP seat even if some people still think she is just joking.

The NRM ticket EALA prospect disclosed that when voted as Uganda’s representative in the East African parliament, she will become the first artist to represent Ugandans at such a high level.

“Let me call upon my fellow musicians and most especially those in parliament to support me because I need your support. This is because it is going to be the first time musicians will be represented in the East African parliament. So, I need your support, and please do including Bobi Wine. Please do,” Kusasira said.

She also pledged to work towards improving regional development and Uganda’s diplomatic ties with the neighboring countries.

The ‘Nalalila’ singer however scoffed at whoever thought that she is poor at speaking the Queen’s language saying that her fluency is quite enough to help her raise matters of concern when voted as EALA MP.

Kusasira is confident that the Head of State will back her for the post since she was part of his team that canvassed for his presidential bid tht saw him retain the top most office in the country.

